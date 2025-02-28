Graceful greyhound next in Royal Mint series

Four sizes are available in Proof .9999 gold in the latest coin in the Royal Tudor Beasts Collection.

The Greyhound of Richmond is the latest feature of The Royal Tudor Beasts Collection being offered by the Royal Mint. The array of issues includes gold, silver and Brilliant Uncirculated copper-nickel selections.

King Henry VIII was a firm believer in the power of visual communication and sought to establish continuity with the houses of his ancestry. In that effort, he established the stone beasts on the Moat Bridge, which guard the entrance at Hampton Court Palace.

Henry VIII inherited the greyhound heraldry motif from Edward III and the House of Lancaster. After Henry’s grandfather, Edmund Tudor, Earl of Richmond, began using a white greyhound as a supporter, the dog became known as the White Greyhound of Richmond and was immortalized in statue.

The greyhound on the Moat Bridge is an emblem of grace. Emphasizing its alertness, the head is turned at an angle with ears pricked. Before its chest is a shield similar to those used in jousting competition, bearing the three lions of England passant guardant.

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Each of the 2025 coins offers an interpretation of the Greyhound of Richmond by artist David Lawrence on the reverse. The obverse features the Martin Jennings effigy of King Charles III.

Guidance in creation and design was provided by Historic Royal Palaces, an independent charity that manages the United Kingdom’s unoccupied royal palaces, including Hampton Court Palace.

Four Proof .9999 gold coins are available, ranging from quarter-ounce to 5-ounce pieces. The top of the line gold £500 coin measures 50 millimeters in diameter and weighs 156.3 grams. Priced at £15,495, the mintage is limited to only a dozen coins. The smallest, the gold £25 coin, has a maximum mintage of 375 pieces, each measuring 22 millimeters and weighing 7.8 grams. The other two gold options are the one-ounce £100 and two-ounce £200 pieces.

Four Proof .999 fine silver options are also offered, including 65-millimeter examples in 5-ounce and 10-ounce options. Smaller 1-ounce and 2-ounce options are also offered.

A two-coin set offers a pair of Proof silver £2 coins, each with a different finish, one with the standard Proof finish, one with a Reverse Frosted finish. The set is limited to 250 units.

The Brilliant Uncirculated copper-nickel £5 option has no mintage limit and is priced at £18.50.

Some options sold out quickly. Those that remain are available for order with shipping expected in April.

The Greyhound of Richmond is the eighth issue in the series, which began in 2022. It is the second issued in 2025, after the Queen’s Panther was released in January. More details are found at www.royalmint.com

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