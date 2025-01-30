Grace and beauty of Aruban fauna seen on silver 5-florin coin

  • By Larry Jewett , Coin World

  • Published: Jan 30, 2025, 5 PM
A Proof .925 silver 5-florin coin featuring the cabay di awa (seahorse) restarts a collector series for Aruba.

Images courtesy of coin-currency.com.

Abundant natural wonders are among the reasons millions are attracted to visit the island paradise of Aruba. Touted by the Aruba Tourist Board as “One Happy Island,” Aruba is known for wildlife on land and vast numbers of aquatic species in its surrounding sea, spotted through snorkeling in the clear waters.

Aruba is continuing a collector series displaying its unique animals with a Proof silver 5-florin coin featuring the beautiful cabay di awa, which is Papiamento for “seahorse.” It is the latest in a series that was issued annually from 2017 to 2022, interrupted by a special national anniversary observance.

The cabay di awa swims in the waters around the island and feasts on small crustaceans and plankton. They can be difficult to spot as their natural tendency is to hide among the coral.

Printed in full color, the obverse features the graceful creature ringed by the inscriptions ARUBA and CABAY DI AWA. On the reverse, the national seal is prominent along with the date 2024 and denomination as 5 FLORIN. Edge lettering is DIOS*TA*CU*NOS*.

The Proof .925 silver coins are weigh 25 grams and measure 38 millimeters in diameter. Mintage is limited to 700 coins, available at $88.95 each from Coin & Currency Institute at coin-currency.com.

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