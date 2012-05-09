Goldberg Auctioneers Pre-Long Beach Auction May 29, 30

Ira & Larry Goldberg Auctioneers will be conducting its pre-Long Beach auction of ancient and world coins, May 29 to 30.

The auction offers pieces from the Pat Coyle Collection, the Bellisima Collection, the Dan Holmes Collection and the Judy Cahn Collection.

The sale is divided into four sessions during the two days: Session 7, beginning at 9:00 a.m. (Pacific Time) May 29, will feature ancient coins; Session 8, scheduled to begin at approximately 5:00 p.m. that same day, consists of world gold coins; world crowns and minors take the spotlight in Session 9, beginning May 30 at 9:00 a.m.; Session 10 immediately follows Session 9 and concentrates on world paper money.

The Goldberg firm will offer pre-auction lot viewing by appointment only, May 1 to 18, Monday through Friday, from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., and open lot viewing will be held from May 21 to 30, from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Notable items to be offered in the sale include: a circa 500 to 480 B.C. Kroton Alliance silver stater, described as choice Very Fine; a silver tetradrachm, circa 460 B.C., from Naxos, Sicily, once part of the Nelson Bunker Hunt Collection, described as choice Very Fine; a circa 425 to 415 B.C. Naxos silver tetradrachm, described as superb Extremely Fine; a silver oktadrachm from the Thraco-Macedonian tribes, circa 480 to 460 B.C., characterized as Extremely Fine; a Drusus, son of Tiberius, base metal sestertius from A.D. 23, termed superb Extremely Fine; and a Titus, A.D. 79 to 81, base metal dupondius, minted at Rome, and described as Virtually Mint State.

In addition to on-location live bidding, the auction house accepts bids by phone, mail and via the Internet. For more information on the auction and how to bid, contact the firm by mail at Ira & Larry Goldberg Auctioneers, 11400 W. Olympic Blvd., Suite 800, Los Angeles, CA 90064; telephone the firm at 310-551-2646 or call toll free at 800-978-2646; fax Goldbergs at 310-551-2626; visit the company website at www.goldbergcoins.com; or email the firm from the addresses listed on the company’s website. ¦