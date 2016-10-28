World Coins

Week's Most Read: Rare coin found among child’s cache

The week's top post on CoinWorld.com regarded the discovery of a British Queen Anne “Vigo” 5-guinea gold coin among the coins in a child’s “pirate treasure” toy chest.

Image courtesy of Boningtons.

It’s time to catch up on the week that was in numismatic insights and news.

Coin World is looking back at its five most-read stories of the week.

Click the links to read the stories. Here they are, in reverse order: 

5. Q. David Bowers: When high-grade items are actually less desirable than worn ones: In some numismatic series,  worn pieces are more desirable than Uncirculated examples.

4. Fancy slab mania: How coin holders have become collectibles: Collectors covet rare holders from grading firms like PCGS and NGC, creating a market for unusual slabs.

3. Collector alchemy: How paper was turned into silver during four years in the 1960s: Reading and acting on the fine print on one class of U.S. paper money meant big profits for thousands of individuals and businesses.

2. Will the 2016 Ronald Reagan Coin & Chronicles set be a bust?: Has the ship sailed on limited-edition U.S. Mint products, or is there still unlimited collector interest?

1. The extremely rare gold coin that was found among a child’s ‘pirate treasure’ cache: From an 18th century Spanish treasure ship, to a 20th century child’s toy chest — sometimes a rare coin’s journey can be humbling.

Connect with Coin World:  

Sign up for our free eNewsletter
Like us on Facebook  
Follow us on Twitter

MORE RELATED ARTICLES

US Coins

Aug 24, 2016, 6 AM

Novice randomly discovers $53,000 Morgan dollar

US Coins

Nov 25, 2015, 6 AM

PCGS celebrates 30 years of slabs

US Coins

Oct 27, 2016, 7 AM

Mint lifts order limits on Reagan Chronicles set

Community Comments

Headlines