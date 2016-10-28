Week's Most Read: Rare coin found among child’s cache
- Published: Oct 28, 2016, 4 AM
It’s time to catch up on the week that was in numismatic insights and news.
Coin World is looking back at its five most-read stories of the week.
Click the links to read the stories. Here they are, in reverse order:
5. Q. David Bowers: When high-grade items are actually less desirable than worn ones: In some numismatic series, worn pieces are more desirable than Uncirculated examples.
4. Fancy slab mania: How coin holders have become collectibles: Collectors covet rare holders from grading firms like PCGS and NGC, creating a market for unusual slabs.
3. Collector alchemy: How paper was turned into silver during four years in the 1960s: Reading and acting on the fine print on one class of U.S. paper money meant big profits for thousands of individuals and businesses.
2. Will the 2016 Ronald Reagan Coin & Chronicles set be a bust?: Has the ship sailed on limited-edition U.S. Mint products, or is there still unlimited collector interest?
1. The extremely rare gold coin that was found among a child’s ‘pirate treasure’ cache: From an 18th century Spanish treasure ship, to a 20th century child’s toy chest — sometimes a rare coin’s journey can be humbling.
