The week's top post on CoinWorld.com regarded the discovery of a British Queen Anne “Vigo” 5-guinea gold coin among the coins in a child’s “pirate treasure” toy chest.

It’s time to catch up on the week that was in numismatic insights and news.

Coin World is looking back at its five most-read stories of the week.

Click the links to read the stories. Here they are, in reverse order:

5. Q. David Bowers: When high-grade items are actually less desirable than worn ones: In some numismatic series, worn pieces are more desirable than Uncirculated examples.

4. Fancy slab mania: How coin holders have become collectibles: Collectors covet rare holders from grading firms like PCGS and NGC, creating a market for unusual slabs.

3. Collector alchemy: How paper was turned into silver during four years in the 1960s: Reading and acting on the fine print on one class of U.S. paper money meant big profits for thousands of individuals and businesses.

2. Will the 2016 Ronald Reagan Coin & Chronicles set be a bust?: Has the ship sailed on limited-edition U.S. Mint products, or is there still unlimited collector interest?

1. The extremely rare gold coin that was found among a child’s ‘pirate treasure’ cache: From an 18th century Spanish treasure ship, to a 20th century child’s toy chest — sometimes a rare coin’s journey can be humbling.

