Gold stater tops DNW's ancient offerings

A circa 370 to 355 B.C. gold stater from Pantikapaion, in Extremely Fine condition, leads Dix Noonan Webb’s Sept. 27 auction of ancient coins in London. The coin has an estimate of £300,000 to 400,000 (about $471,587 to $629,202 U.S.).

A rare gold stater from the ancient port city of Pantikapaion highlights Dix Noonan Webb’s 800-lot ancient coins auction Sept. 27.

The auction is one of four being conducted by the firm in conjunction with Coinex, the annual large coin show in the United Kingdom.

The gold stater tops a group of 28 lots that together form “a fine group of Greek and Roman coins from the cabinet of a connoisseur.”

Struck circa 370 to 355 B.C., the coin features “magnificent late classical style” and “is by a master die engraver,” according to DNW.

According to the catalog, “Pantikapaion gold staters are among the most splendid and desirable of all Greek gold coins, depicting the head of Pan, an obvious pun on the city’s name, and a griffin, the fabled guardian of the gold mines of the Scythians, standing on a stalk of wheat, the main export of the region.”

In Extremely Fine condition, the coin has an estimate of £300,000 to 400,000 (about $471,587 to $629,202 U.S.).

The complete catalog can be viewed for free online at the firm’s website, www.dnw.co.uk.

For additional information, telephone Dix Noonan Webb at (011) 44 20 7016 1700 or email it at auctions@dnw.co.uk.

Some additional highlights:

Greece, Pantikapaion, circa 380 to 370 B.C. gold stater, Lot 2007, Extremely Fine.

Cyrene (Kyrenaica), Barke, circa 360 silver tetradrachm, magistrate Akesios, Lot 2017, “minor obverse scratch, otherwise [EF] and lightly toned.”

Roman Empire, circa 69 to 70 gold aureus, Vespasian, Rome, Lot 2019, “metal flaw on back of neck, otherwise” EF with luster.

Roman Empire, Elagabalus, circa 201 gold aureus, Rome, Lot 2028, “attractive reddish tone,” EF. ¦