Gold stater of Kroisos leads CNGs final Triton XV

A circa 550 B.C. gold stater of Kroisos, a Greek king of Lydia, realized $177,000, including the 18 percent buyer’s fee, during Classical Numismatic Group’s Jan. 4 offering of nearly 1,000 lots of ancient Greek, Roman, Byzantine, Celtic, Islamic and world coins.

The prototype issue, struck to a heavy standard at the Sardes Mint, is in Extremely Fine condition and is “among the finest known,” according to CNG, which conducted the Triton XV auction in two catalogs across four sessions, which combined realized $8,681,189 with the buyer’s fee.

Lots totaling 1,947 from 1,973 offered, or 98.7 percent, were sold in the portion of the auction offered in the second catalog.

Some additional highlights:

Greece, Sicily, Naxos, circa 415 to 403 B.C. silver hemidrachm, 2.1 grams, superb Extremely Fine, $153,400.

Greece, Sicily, Panormos (as Ziz), circa 405 to 380 B.C. silver tetradrachm, 17.17 grams, “fine style and struck from dies influenced by the Sicilian masters,” “wonderfully toned,” superb EF, $41,300.

Greece, Sicily, Syracuse, Dionysios I, circa 405 to 400 B.C. silver decadrachm, 43.26 grams, “unsigned dies in the style of Euainetos, “lightly toned, a hint of die rust, minor marks on edge,” EF, $76,700.

Greece, Macedon, Chalkidian League, circa 365 to 359 B.C. or 357 to 348 B.C. gold stater, 8.62 grams, Olynthos Mint, “unpublished” though “only two have appeared at auction in recent decades,” “approximately 11 staters of the League are known,” Near EF, $141,600.

Greece, Elis, Olympia, 105th Olympiad, 360 B.C. silver tetradrachm, 12.14 grams, “the seventh known, one of only two not in a museum collection,” Good Very Fine, $35,400.

Greece, Arkadia, Arkadian League, circa 363 to 362 B.C. silver stater, 12.19 grams, “lightly toned,” Near EF, $70,800.

Greece, Mysia, Kyzikos, early to mid-fourth century B.C. electrum stater, 16.05 grams, “a few light deposits,” Good VF, $59,000.

Greece, Mysia, Pergamon, circa 350 to 320 B.C. gold stater, 8.62 grams, “underlying luster, light cleaning hairlines, a few nicks in the field,” Superb EF, $94,400.

Greece, Cyprus, Amathos, Zotimos (?), circa 385/0 B.C. silver stater or didrachm, 6.49 grams, Good VF, $70,800.

Oriental Greece, Baktria, pre-Seleukid era, uncertain ruler, fourth century B.C. gold issue, 3.44 grams, “unique,” “traces of deposits in devices, a couple of minor field marks,” Near EF, $35,400.

Oriental Greece, Baktria, Greco-Baktrian kingdom, Plato Epiphanes, circa 145 to 140 B.C. silver tetradrachm, 16.92 grams, “areas of light toning, excellent metal,” Good VF, $49,560.

Roman Empire, the Caesarians, Julius Caesar, January 44 B.C. silver denarius, 3.99 grams, “darkly toned ... light porosity under tone,” Good VF, $64,900.

Roman Republic, the Triumvirs, Mark Antony and Mark Antony Junior, spring to summer 34 B.C. gold aureus, 7.97 grams, “only the 11th known specimen,” “scattered bumps and bruises, including some light edge marks from a prior mounting,” VF, $41,300.

Roman Imperial, late fourth century A.D. bronze contorniate medal, 30.08 grams, “one of the finest contorniates in existence,” “untouched green patina, traces of earthen deposits,” EF, $129,800.

Byzantine, Nicephorus III Botaniantes, 1078 to 1081 silver bulla of 2 solidi, 8.86 grams, “extremely rare and enigmatic type, with only one other published example of this weight class,” “some minor roughness,” VF, $94,400.

Italy, Genova, the Biennial Doges, 1719/5 silver da 6 scudi, “a previously unknown date for this denomination,” “toned, a few marks and some striking flaws,” VF, $47,200. ¦