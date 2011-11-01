Gold ryal of Queen Mary tops all bidding at British coin

A 1553 gold ryal of Queen Mary led all bidding, realizing £186,000 ($288,300 U.S.) during Dix Noonan Webb’s Sept. 26 auction of British coins.

The English rarity, which was graded in Nearly Extremely Fine condition, realized £186,000 ($288,300 U.S.), as the firm’s auction realized £1,518,222 (or $2,353,244 in U.S. funds), including the 20 percent buyer’s fee. All prices reported here include the buyer’s fee.

The British coins auction was the first of five auctions the firm conducted over four days in connection with the Coinex show in London. The British coins offering, cataloged as No. 93, included 912 lots of British, Irish and Scottish coins from Anglo-Saxon and Norman times to the modern era.

Special consignments include the Charles Collection of Anglo-Saxon and Norman Coins and the Collection of Irish Coins formed by the late Adolf Ganter. In addition, the firm offered the first part of the James Sazama Collection of medieval coins, which will be sold in four parts annually during the Coinex auction through 2014.

A total of 887 lots from 910 offered (or 97.5 percent) were sold.

The complete catalog can be viewed for free online at the firm’s website, www.dnw.co.uk.

For additional information, telephone Dix Noonan Webb at (011) 44 20 7016 1700 or email it at auctions@dnw.co.uk.

Some additional highlights:

England, King Edward the Elder, circa 899 to 924 silver penny, Minster type, Wulfgar, small cross, church building on reverse, Spink-unlisted (Coins of England and the United Kingdom, published by Spink), Extremely Fine and toned, £30,000 ($46,500 U.S.).

England, King Edward I, circa 1272 to 1307 silver penny, class 1B, London, “possibly the finest example in private hands,” Spink 1381, EF, “attractively toned,” £12,600 ($19,530 U.S.).

England, King Henry VI light coinage, circa 1399 to 1413 gold noble, type V, London, Spink 1715, “obverse slightly double-struck, otherwise nearly [EF],” £6,600 ($10,230 U.S.).

England, King Henry VII, circa 1485 to 1509 silver testoon, profile issue, Spink 2251, “profile and other parts of portrait and obverse fields skillfully reworked, otherwise nearly Very Fine,” £9,360 ($14,508 U.S.).

England, 1644 gold 60-shilling triple unite (£3), Charles I, Oxford, S-2729, “raised die marks in [the] obverse field, a few other minor surface marks,” but “otherwise Extremely Fine or better,” £150,000 ($232,500 U.S.).

England, 1644 gold 60-shilling triple unite (£3), Charles I, Oxford, S-2729, about Mint State with proof-like surfaces, “possibly the finest known of this type,” £168,000 ($260,400 U.S.).

England, William III, 1701 gold 5-guinea coin, second bust, DECIMO TERTIO edge, Spink 3456, “a few surface marks, otherwise better than [EF],” £20,400 ($31,620 U.S.).

England, Queen Anne, 1706 gold 5-guinea coin, QVINTO edge, Spink 3566, EF “or better,” £19,200 ($29,760 U.S.).

Great Britain, 1714/1 gold 5-guinea coin, Queen Anne, S-3568, “some small surface marks and hairlines, otherwise [EF], reverse better,” £22,800 ($35,340 U.S.).

Ireland, John (as Lord of Ireland), circa 1172 to 1199 silver farthing, second coinage, Dublin, Very Fine, £1,800 ($2,790 U.S.).

Great Britain, King George V, 1924 gold coin, Proof strike or trial piece, by Bertram Mackennal, S-4024, one of three examples known, “figure 2 stamped before king’s face and scratched in reverse field in front of lion,” “otherwise as struck,” £12,000 ($18,600 U.S.). ¦