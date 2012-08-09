Gold rarities bring high prices in Heritage world sale

The Heritage ANA World & Ancient Coins Platinum Session and Signature Auction Aug. 27 through 29 realized $16,954,975.

Nearly 100 bids poured in for a rare pattern coin from the Peh Family Collection that reveals a view into the implementation of the ducaton as a denomination of United East India Company coinage. Bidding propelled the Proof 63 1728 United Dutch East India Company (VOC) gold pattern ducaton, graded by Numismatic Guaranty Co. to the top of the world and ancient auction, where it realized $360,000.

The result for the coin, one of 332 lots offered from The Peh Family Collection, Part II, more than doubled the pre-auction estimate for the coin.

Also from the Peh collection was the collection’s NGC Proof 61 Ultra Cameo 1839 Victoria “Una and the Lion” gold £5 coin, which carries the design that forever cemented the legacy of engraver William Wyon among top engravers. The 1839 Victoria “Una and the Lion” gold £5 coin realized $210,000. It is believed that about 400 original strikings were produced for Victoria’s delayed coronation Proof Set of 1839, but popular demand soon outstripped that initial figure, prompting the Royal Mint to produce to-order examples for almost 50 years until 1886.

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An NGC About Uncirculated 55 1727-B João V gold 6,400-reis coin from the Peh collection, the first 6,400-reis coin struck in Brazil, drew a winning bid of $192,000. This rarity from the first year of issue, and from the elusive Bahia Mint, is the only piece to reach the market in recent decades, and one of just five known examples.

Consigned from the Eternal Collection, Part II and also soaring past pre-auction expectations was an NGC MS-63+ Central American Republic 1828-F gold 8-escudo coin that quadrupled its pre-auction estimate and set an auction record for the most ever paid for a Costa Rican coin, when it realized $240,000.

“This auction achieved astounding results all around, with the most engagement and excitement originating in our dedicated, single-owner sessions,” said Kyle Johnson, managing director of world and ancient coins at Heritage, “proving Heritage as the market leader for any collection.” Complete results can be found at HA.com/3125.

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