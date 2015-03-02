Gold prospector unearths 87-ounce nugget in Australia

87-ounce gold nugget was unearthed six inches down in the soil in Inglewood, state of Victoria, Australia.

The following is a press release issued by Minelab:

Lisle, Ill., March 2, 2015 – Minelab, the world leader in providing metal detecting technologies for consumer, humanitarian demining and military needs, today announced that Australian gold prospector Michael Brown has uncovered an astonishing 87-ounce solid gold nugget during a prospecting expedition in Inglewood, a town located in the state of Victoria, Australia. Discovered in six inches of ground with a state-of-the-art Minelab detector, Brown’s find is estimated to be worth over $130,000 AUD based on Australia’s current gold price per ounce.

“I’m still in absolute shock about finding a gold nugget of this magnitude! As a professional gold prospector, this find is a monumental accomplishment in my career,” said Brown. “I’ve been using Minelab detectors for years and the investment has more than paid off.”

“We build our products with the goal of changing people’s fortunes,” said Gary Schafer, General Manager of Worldwide Consumer Markets at Minelab. “We are so pleased that our detector was an essential part of Michael’s incredible find.”

Minelab is an Australian-built business based in Torrensville, South Australia, with regional headquarters in Cork, Ireland, and Chicago, U.S., specializing in advanced electronic technologies since 1985. To learn more about Minelab, visit minelab.com.

