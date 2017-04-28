World Coins

The gold piano hoard gets recognized as a treasure

The famous hoard of 913 gold sovereigns was dubbed a treasure earlier this week. It’s the biggest hoard of those coins found to date, and it leads our Week’s Most Read.

Image © Trustees of the British Museum.

It’s time to catch up on the week that was in numismatic insights and news.

Coin World is looking back at its five most-read stories of the week.

Click the links to read the stories. Here they are, in reverse order:  

5. Overprinting error on $1 note is obvious, but something else makes this note special: A Series 1977A $1 Federal Reserve error note from the Richmond bank is also printed on test paper from Natick Labs.

4. Supreme Court declines to hear the case involving 10 1933 double eagles: The U.S. Supreme Court has declined to hear the case involving ownership of 10 1933 Saint-Gaudens gold double eagles, thus apparently bringing to an end a decade-long legal battle over who gets to own the coins.

3. This ‘unicorn of sorts’ Indian Head $5 half eagle sold for nearly a quarter of a million dollars: Pogue sale aside, the Stack’s Bowers Galleries Baltimore Expo is no stranger to a variety of rare coins. This “unicorn” Indian Head $5 half eagle is a great example.

2. Low-mintage translates to high prices when graded: The secondary market and third-party grading services have introduced some interesting dynamics to the bullion market. In this case, value soars.

1. Gold ‘piano hoard’ declared treasure in United Kingdom: The largest hoard of gold sovereigns found in the United Kingdom has been declared treasure.

