The gold piano hoard gets recognized as a treasure
- Published: Apr 28, 2017, 8 AM
It’s time to catch up on the week that was in numismatic insights and news.
Coin World is looking back at its five most-read stories of the week.
Click the links to read the stories. Here they are, in reverse order:
5. Overprinting error on $1 note is obvious, but something else makes this note special: A Series 1977A $1 Federal Reserve error note from the Richmond bank is also printed on test paper from Natick Labs.
4. Supreme Court declines to hear the case involving 10 1933 double eagles: The U.S. Supreme Court has declined to hear the case involving ownership of 10 1933 Saint-Gaudens gold double eagles, thus apparently bringing to an end a decade-long legal battle over who gets to own the coins.
3. This ‘unicorn of sorts’ Indian Head $5 half eagle sold for nearly a quarter of a million dollars: Pogue sale aside, the Stack’s Bowers Galleries Baltimore Expo is no stranger to a variety of rare coins. This “unicorn” Indian Head $5 half eagle is a great example.
2. Low-mintage translates to high prices when graded: The secondary market and third-party grading services have introduced some interesting dynamics to the bullion market. In this case, value soars.
1. Gold ‘piano hoard’ declared treasure in United Kingdom: The largest hoard of gold sovereigns found in the United Kingdom has been declared treasure.
Connect with Coin World:
Sign up for our free eNewsletter
Like us on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter
MORE RELATED ARTICLES
Community Comments
Headlines
-
US Coins Jun 15, 2020, 1 PM
Author says hidden treasure chest found in Rocky Mountains
-
Paper Money Jun 15, 2020, 12 PM
Countries contest legitimacy of Russian-printed Libyan notes
-
US Coins Jun 14, 2020, 1 PM
Counterfeiting topics lead Kolbe & Fanning literature sale
-
Paper Money Jun 14, 2020, 12 PM
Cambodia to replace U.S. currency with blockchain platform