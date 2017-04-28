The famous hoard of 913 gold sovereigns was dubbed a treasure earlier this week. It’s the biggest hoard of those coins found to date, and it leads our Week’s Most Read.

It’s time to catch up on the week that was in numismatic insights and news.

Coin World is looking back at its five most-read stories of the week.

Click the links to read the stories. Here they are, in reverse order:

5. Overprinting error on $1 note is obvious, but something else makes this note special: A Series 1977A $1 Federal Reserve error note from the Richmond bank is also printed on test paper from Natick Labs.

4. Supreme Court declines to hear the case involving 10 1933 double eagles: The U.S. Supreme Court has declined to hear the case involving ownership of 10 1933 Saint-Gaudens gold double eagles, thus apparently bringing to an end a decade-long legal battle over who gets to own the coins.

3. This ‘unicorn of sorts’ Indian Head $5 half eagle sold for nearly a quarter of a million dollars: Pogue sale aside, the Stack’s Bowers Galleries Baltimore Expo is no stranger to a variety of rare coins. This “unicorn” Indian Head $5 half eagle is a great example.

2. Low-mintage translates to high prices when graded: The secondary market and third-party grading services have introduced some interesting dynamics to the bullion market. In this case, value soars.

1. Gold ‘piano hoard’ declared treasure in United Kingdom: The largest hoard of gold sovereigns found in the United Kingdom has been declared treasure.

Connect with Coin World:

Sign up for our free eNewsletter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter