Gold medallion from Hunt Collection in MDC Monaco sale

A gold 2-solidi medallion of Constantine II, one of two or three known, was a highlight of MDC Monaco’s May 3 and 4 auction in Monaco.

A gold rarity from late Roman times was a highlight of MDC Monaco’s auction No. 14 held May 3 and 4 in Monaco.

The circa 327 gold 2-solidi medallion of Constantine II was sold at a hammer price of €100,000 ($107,727 U.S.). All lots are subject to a 20% buyer’s fee and, depending on destination, a 5% VAT.

The medallion has a provenance to the famed Nelson Bunker Hunt Collection, from the part sold by Sotheby’s in June 1990, where it realized $44,000 U.S., including a 10% buyer’s fee.

The medallion is one of two or three known, with examples reportedly in museum collections in Berlin and Paris. This example is the only one in private hands.

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Constantine II, eldest son of Constantine the Great and his second wife Fausta, was born in 316. Constantine I wanted to establish his own dynasty and so granted his son the title of Caesar when he was only a year old.

This medallion marks the dynasty’s 10th anniversary. It weighs 8.78 grams, and measures 26.5 millimeters in diameter, about the size and weight of a Sacagawea dollar.

The medallion is graded Choice Extremely Fine by Numismatic Guaranty Co.

Medallions were gifts offered by the emperor to high-ranking personalities, and the young Caesar himself would have distributed this medallion.

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