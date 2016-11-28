Gold ducat of Munich marks Thirty Years’ War
- Published: Nov 28, 2016, 7 AM
The Thirty Years’ War has been called Europe’s tragedy, but the resulting numismatic relics of three decades of turmoil are fascinating.
A 1640 gold 5-ducat coin issued to celebrate the erection of additional fortifications around Munich highlights the Dec. 7 auction of Munich-based coin dealer Numismatik Lanz.
Auction No. 163 includes 710 lots of “Numismatic Rarities,” including ancient coins and a special emphasis on coins of the Holy Roman Empire.
After Bavaria, and Munich specifically, had been occupied by the Sweden as a result of the Thirty Years War, elector Maximilian I strengthened fortifications, the auction house said.
Maximilian I appears on the obverse of the coin, bearing a sword, with the right hand resting on a stick, the left hand resting on the orb that sits on a pedestal. The obverse inscription details Maximilian’s history of service in the Holy Roman Empire.
The reverse carries a cityscape of Munich, with Madonna and child between two angels on clouds, with an inscription referencing Psalm 127:1, “Except the Lord build the house, they labour in vain that build it: except the Lord keep the city, the watchman waketh but in vain.”
The Baroque coin weighs 27 grams and is Uncirculated, according to the firm. It has an estimate of €10,000 (about $10,606 U.S.).
