Gold coins of Sweden book is first new research in 40 years

Not since the publication of The Coinage of Sweden in 1977 and Coins of the Swedish Possessions in 1980 has there been any concerted effort to update the extensive and diverse gold coin issues of this widely collected area of numismatics.

With the imminent publication of Sveriges Guldmynt, 1512–2020 — Värderingskatalog med inventering och statistik (Gold Coins From Sweden, 1512–2020 — Catalog with valuations, statistics, and auction sales) by Roberto Delzanno, a Swedish professional numismatist since the 1980s, that has changed.

The just-published, 450-page, large format, hard-bound, full-color volume expands mightily on its predecessors.

It is in three languages — primarily Swedish, with German and English translations where appropriate — and includes all the gold coins of Sweden from 1512 to 2019 listed by date; the gold coins of the Swedish possessions from 1561 to 1878; the coinage struck by Fredrick I, Landgrave of Hesse-Kassel as King of Sweden, 1730 to 1751; and selections of royal medals and personal medals from 1512 to date.

Prices in Swedish kroner (1 kroner is worth about 10 cents U.S.) are given for most coins in three conditions, usually Very Fine, Extremely Fine, and Extremely Fine/Uncirculated (Swedish grades 1+, 01, and 01/0). In addition to a price, each coin is given a rating on a rarity scale and is cross-referenced to catalog numbers from Friedberg’s Gold Coin of the World and Svenska Mynt. Results from auction sales are included for nearly every coin for which a record exists.

Other features include in-depth articles on selected coins and medals, a presentation of a selection of medal engravers, and detailed enlargements of many coins with explanatory text. The book also offers coverage of mint masters, coin engravers, mint locations, and short, often entertaining histories.

The book will be available in late October from Coin & Currency Institute, for $54.95 plus $5.75 for postage and handling.

To order the book, visit the firm’s website.

