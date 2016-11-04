Week's Most Read: More on amazing toy box gold find
- Published: Nov 4, 2016, 5 AM
It’s time to catch up on the week that was in numismatic insights and news.
Coin World is looking back at its five most-read stories of the week.
Click the links to read the stories. Here they are, in reverse order:
5. The results of the U.S. Mint’s commissioned study of its customer base: Statistics from the demographics of the U.S. Mint's customer base are revealed.
4. Finding a key identifier on a fake key-date 1893-S Morgan dollar: Thousands of fake 1893-S Morgan dollars have found their way into the U.S. rare coin marketplace over the last few years.
3. Stock footage company marketing video clips of BEP operations in 1920: A video that has surfaced offers a rarely seen glimpse of the currency printing process in the days of four-subject sheets.
2. Q. David Bowers: Consider building a specialized collection to enhance enjoyment: Today, many coin buyers are not collectors at all. They do not thoughtfully acquire coins to build sets. At the moment, the coin market is in a state of flux.
1. Finding treasure among grandfather’s gifts, in a toy box in Great Britain: For the second time in four years, noncollectors have located a 1703 Vigo Bay gold 5-guinea coin in the inherited belongings of their families.
