A post breaking down the history of the Queen Anne 1703 Vigo gold 5-guinea coin that was found in a Great Britain toy box was the week's top post on CoinWorld.com.

5. The results of the U.S. Mint’s commissioned study of its customer base: Statistics from the demographics of the U.S. Mint's customer base are revealed.

4. Finding a key identifier on a fake key-date 1893-S Morgan dollar: Thousands of fake 1893-S Morgan dollars have found their way into the U.S. rare coin marketplace over the last few years.

3. Stock footage company marketing video clips of BEP operations in 1920: A video that has surfaced offers a rarely seen glimpse of the currency printing process in the days of four-subject sheets.

2. Q. David Bowers: Consider building a specialized collection to enhance enjoyment: Today, many coin buyers are not collectors at all. They do not thoughtfully acquire coins to build sets. At the moment, the coin market is in a state of flux.

1. Finding treasure among grandfather’s gifts, in a toy box in Great Britain: For the second time in four years, non­collectors have located a 1703 Vigo Bay gold 5-guinea coin in the inherited belongings of their families.

