Gold coin jewelry always in fashion at auction

A .925 fine silver man’s ring with a gold 2-escudo coin of Philip III set as the centerpiece plays up the romantic legends of these coins being buried by pirates, and features gold accents or emblems of crossed swords and a pirate’s skull on opposing sides.

Gold Spanish colonial coins are often used in jewelry, like the ring with a 2-escudo coin and necklace with an 8-escudo coin.

When it comes to Spanish colonial coins, gold never goes out of fashion.

And when it comes to fashion, Spanish colonial coins are as good as gold.

Several lots in Daniel Frank Sedwick’s Treasure and World Coin auction No. 19, held May 18 and 19, included items of jewelry made with Spanish colonial cob coins.

The auction firm has built a reputation for offering Spanish colonial coins, including pieces recovered in shipwrecks, tapping in to the romantic nature of such pieces.

Connect with Coin World:

The jewelry offers fashion that aligns with those romantic sensibilities as well.

One of the lots features a .925 fine silver man’s ring with a gold 2-escudo coin of Philip III set as the centerpiece. Playing up the romantic legends of these coins being buried by pirates, the ring features gold accents or emblems of crossed swords and a pirate’s skull on opposing sides of the setting. The lot realized $1,912, including the buyer's fee.

Another gold 2-escudo coin of Philip III is mounted in a .583 fine gold money clip. It realized $1,410 with the buyer's fee.

A Charles II 8-escudo coin is used in a fancy .750 fine gold pendant for a necklace. This star item realized $3,818.75 with the fee.

The ring had an estimate of $1,250 to $2,000, with the money clip estimated to reach between $1,500 and $2,250. The necklace, featuring the larger, heavier 8-escudo coin, had an estimate of $3,500 to $5,000.

For more information about the auction, visit the firm's website.