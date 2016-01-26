Austria coin celebrates Salzburg Cathedral

A gold 4-ducat coin from Austria celebrates the 1628 completion of the Salzburg Cathedral.

The cathedral in Salzburg underwent a renovation in the early 1600s, transforming the site into a Baroque masterpiece.

To celebrate the completion of this project, Prince Archbishop Paris von Lodron commissioned a set of gold ducat coins. A 4-ducat example of this celebratory coin is one of the highlights of Gerhard Hirsch Nachfolger’s Feb. 19 world coin auction, the firm’s 318th auction.

Salzburg Cathedral (in German, Salzburger Dom) is dedicated to Saint Rupert and Saint Vergilius.

Saint Rupert founded the church in 774 on the remnants of a Roman town, and the cathedral was rebuilt in 1181 after a fire.

The cathedral still contains the baptismal font in which composer Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart was baptized.

The 1628 Cathedral coins are the only commemorative coins authorized by von Lodron.

The construction had begun during the office of his predecessor, Prince Bishop Wolf Dietrich Raitenau, but was left unfinished. Paris von Lodron resumed construction and the cathedral was consecrated on Sept. 25, 1628, after the towers were finished.

Gold coins celebrating the cathedral’s construction were struck in 3-, 5-, 6-, 7-, 8-, 10-, 12-, 16- and 20-ducat denominations, all round in shape, and in square 4-, 5-, 8- and 10-ducat denominations.

The 4-ducat coin in the Hirsch auction is graded Extremely Fine by the firm. It carries an estimate of €7,500 (about $8,172 U.S.).

The firm is conducting auction No. 317, featuring ancient coins, on Feb. 18.

To learn more about both sales, visit the firm’s website.