Gold aureus leads Goldberg auction

A gold aureus of the Roman Empire, struck circa 15 to 13 B.C. for Augustus in Lugdunum, realized $89,125 during Ira & Larry Goldberg Auctioneers’ Jan. 31 and Feb. 1 auction.

A gold aureus of the Roman Empire, struck circa 15 to 13 B.C. for Augustus in Lugdunum, led all bidding during Ira & Larry Goldberg Auctioneers’ Jan. 31 and Feb. 1 auction of world and ancient coins.

The aureus, which was graded “virtually Mint State” condition, realized $89,125, including the 15 percent buyer’s fee.

The auction was one of two that the firm conducted before the Long Beach Coin, Stamp & Collectibles Expo. A total of 1,729 lots from 1,872 offered, or 92.37 percent, sold. The world and ancient coin sale realized $2,149,527, including the buyer’s fee.

Some additional highlights:

Greece, Mysia, Kyzikos, circa 450 B.C. electrum stater, 16.08 grams, head of Attis wearing Phrygian cap on obverse, “one of the most engaging obverses of this splendid series,” Extremely Fine, $41,400.

Greece, Alexandrine Empire, Mazaios, Satrap of Babylon, circa 331 to 328 B.C. gold double daric, 17.1 grams, “third known of the type and second with the reverse design [facing] to the left,” Choice Very Fine, $51,750.

Roman Empire, Constantine I (the Great), circa A.D. 308 to 309 gold aureus, minted as Filius Augustorum at Thessalonica, 5.13 grams, EF, $29,900.

Bolivia, 1727-P-Y Royal silver 8-real coin, Louis I, Potosi Mint, 26.87 grams, NGC MS-61, $86,250.

Guatemala, 1878-F gold 20-peso coin, Friedberg 44 (Gold Coins of the World by Arthur L. and Ira S. Friedberg), 32.18 grams, Numismatic Guaranty Corp. Mint State 61, $39,000.

Italian States, Sardinia, 1786 gold carlino da 5 doppie, Vittorio Amadeo III, NGC About Uncirculated 53, $27,750. ¦