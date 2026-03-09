Giant of the outback

The Perth Mint’s Deadly and Dangerous Giant Centipede Proof silver dollar for 2026 sports a full color reverse featuring the creepy crawler in all its glory.

A Proof 2026 1-ounce .9999 fine silver dollar coin from the Perth Mint struck in the name of Tuvalu showcases Australia’s formidable giant centipede in full color.

Australia’s giant centipede (Ethmostigmus rubripes) is the country’s largest centipede, reaching up to 20 centimeters in length and armed with potent venom. This nocturnal predator is fast-moving, hunting insects, spiders, worms, snails, and even small vertebrates like frogs and lizards.

Full color design

The coin caries the Jody Clark effigy of King Charles II on its obverse along with its date of issue, issuing nation, weight, composition and denomination.

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The coin’s colorful reverse is where the action is, depicting an Australian giant centipede navigating rocky, moss-covered terrain, set against a striking backdrop of vivid red mushrooms. Included in the design is the inscription AUSTRALIA’S GIANT CENTIPEDE.

The Proof silver dollar weighs 31.107 grams, measures 40.9 millimeters in diameter with a thickness of 3.5 millimeters, and is restricted to a maximum mintage of 2,500 coins.

Accompanied by a numbered certificate of authenticity, the coin is priced at $349.00 Australian and comes in a wooden display case and an illustrated shipper.

It is is available from the Pearth Mint at www.perthmint.com/shop/collector-coins/coins/deadly-and-dangerous-australias-giant-centipede-2026-1oz-silver-proof-coloured-coin/