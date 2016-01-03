Germany unveils design for new €2 coin

Coin images courtesy of the Official Journal of the European Union.

Germany’s 2016 circulating commemorative €2 coin from the annual Bundesländer series honors the Dresden Zwinger in Saxony.

Germany has unveiled the design for its 2016 circulating commemorative €2 coin in the annual Bundesländer series.

The coin celebrates the Dresden Zwinger, a Rococo palace, in Saxony. Formerly part of a fortress, the space currently serves as museum galleries. The coin is scheduled for release on Feb. 5, 2016, with a mintage of 30 million pieces distributed evenly (six million each) between Germany's five mints.

The coin is the 11th coin in the annual Bundesländer or Federal States series, which showcases one state in the nation every year. The series began in 2006 and is scheduled to complete after honoring all 18 states.

The 2016 coin’s obverse design shows a view from the inner yard of the Dresden Zwinger, including the Crown Gate.

The name of Saxony (in German, Sachsen), the D country code (for Deutschland) and the Mint mark of the respective mint (A, D, F, G or J) also appears, as do the JT initials of coin design Jordi Truxa and the 2016 year date.

The reverse carries the common European map design.

The 12 stars of the European flag appear on both sides of the ringed bimetallic €2 coin.

The €2 coin weighs 8.5 grams and measures 25.75 millimeters in diameter.

Each nation is allowed to issue up to two different circulating commemorative designs annually, with designs of their choosing, though few nations have issued the maximum number of designs.

Joint Euro programs like the 2015 coins honoring the 30th anniversary of flag of the European Union do not count toward this limit.

All €2 coins are legal tender throughout the eurozone.