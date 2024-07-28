Germany unveils 2025 coin for International Year of Women

Germany in 2025 will mark the 50th anniversary of the International Year of Women with a silver €20 coin.

Germany on July 17 announced plans to issue a €20 coin in March 2025 to mark the 50th anniversary of the International Year of Women.

The .925 fine silver coin will be issued in both Uncirculated and Proof versions, both weighing 18 grams and measuring 32.5 millimeters in diameter.

The coin was designed by the artist Jordi Truxa from Neuenhagen near Berlin.

Design details

Centered on the obverse is the international female symbol, a circle above a cross. An equal sign is centered on the coin, within the circle. Half of a globe develops to the left of the gender symbol, and a woman’s profile develops to the right.

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Retry

A German inscription translating to “International Year of Women” arches above and 1975 is centered below the imagery. A central horizontal axis runs from the left edge, aligns with the equator of the globe and reappears beyond the woman’s right-facing profile. This impressively underlines the central role of women in the world. Designer’s initials JT appear at left.

On the reverse is the name of the nation in German, G Mint mark of the Karlsruhe Mint, face value as 20 EURO, a stylized German eagle (its left-facing head splitting the denomination), metal and fineness, and the issue date 2025 splitting the European Union’s 12 stars, six on either side.

An edge inscription includes the symbol for women with wording translating to “Equality — Development — Peace.”

The coin is first in a multi-year Shaping Women series of 12 coins being released from 2025 to 2035. The focus of the series is an appreciation of women’s achievements and personalities.

Availability

The Uncirculated 2025 coin will be issued at face value, and the Proof coin will be issued above face value, with exact pricing to be determined closer to the release date.

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