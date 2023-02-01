Germany to issue €11 coin in 2024 honoring sports event

Germany will issue an €11 coin in 2024 to mark the UEFA European Football Championship. The coins will join past issues honoring the event, like this 2012 5-hrynia coin from Ukraine.

Germany has announced its commemorative coin plan for 2024, and for the first time will offer a coin with an interesting denomination.

In this case, the country will issue an €11 coin to celebrate the UEFA European Football Championship 2024, which is scheduled to be held in Germany from June 14 to July 14, 2024. That denomination was apparently chosen because 11 players on a soccer team take the field at any given time.

Whereas some euro countries have already issued coins with uncommon denominations like €1.5 (France), €3 (Slovenia), €7.5 (Portugal) and €12 (Spain), Germany would be a newcomer to the field of odd denominations.

The 2024 UEFA coins from Germany will join a list of commemorative coins from several nations, including France, Poland, Ukraine, and others, that honor the European sports tournaments of past years.

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Other German coins scheduled for release in 2024 are:

➤ circulating €2 coin marking the 175th anniversary of the Paulskirche Constitution;

➤ circulating €2 coin for Mecklenburg-Vorpommern in the Bundesländer II series;

➤ the final four partially colorful €5 coins in the insect series, for the green bush cricket, marmalade hoverfly, stag beetle and the red-tailed bumblebee;

➤ €10 coin honoring the police;

➤ silver €20 coin marking the 125th birthday of the writer Erich Kästner;

➤ silver €20 coin for the 300th birthday of the philosopher Immanuel Kant;

➤ silver €20 coin marking the 75th anniversary of Basic Law;

➤ gold €20 coin celebrating the beaver;

➤ silver €25 coin for the Advent wreath;

➤ gold €50 coin for mobility;

➤ gold €100 coin for Der Zerbrochene Krug (The Broken Jug) by Heinrich von Kleist.

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