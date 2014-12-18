Germany to honor reunification anniversary with circulating coin

Germany’s first circulating commemorative €2 coin of 2015, due for release Jan. 30, celebrates the 25th anniversary of German reunification.

On Oct. 3, 1990, a unification treaty that had been ratified by the Bundestag and the People’s Chamber in September went into effect. The German Democratic Republic joined the Federal Republic of Germany and united after decades of division.

Germany’s first circulating commemorative €2 coin in 2015 marks the momentous milestone. The coin, which has a total mintage of 30 million pieces, will be issued by each of Germany’s five mints. The number of coins issued per mint has not been announced.

Engraver Bernd Wendhut’s design shows people standing in front of the Brandenburg Gate, symbol of German unity. embodying a new beginning and the advance toward a better future, according to the European Commission.

An inscription Wir sind ein Volk (meaning “we are one people”), fills the design, a collective expression of will by German citizens that was used for protest signs and became a rallying cry for reunification.

The coin also includes the Mint Mark of the respective mint ("A," "D," "F," "G" or "J") as well as the issuing country’s country code "D" and the engraver’s initials "BW."

The coin’s outer ring depicts the 12 stars of the European flag.

The coin is set to be released Jan. 30, 2015.

Each eurozone nation may issue up to two circulating commemorative €2 coins annually, with designs of their choosing. Any joint program, like the 2009 series marking the 10th anniversary of the euro currency, does not count toward that limit.

Not every nation issues circulating commemorative €2 coin in 2015 coins, and some may chose to only issue one special design annually.

The reverse of euro coins carries one of three common designs, all showing various maps of Europe and the earth.

Though issued by specific countries, euro coins are valid for payment throughout the eurozone.

More from CoinWorld.com:

X-ray performed on Boston time capsule that may contain 17th century Pine Tree shilling

The man who spent $4.76 million on gold Nobel Prize medal has returned it to its owner

Gold Proof Kennedy half dollar sales edging toward maximum issue of 75,000 coins

Sold out: 2014 American $1 Coin and Currency set, with 50,000 sets reported sold

Satirical $1,000 'note' pokes fun at a former soldier turned politician from the late 1800s

Keep up with all of CoinWorld.com's news and insights by signing up for our free eNewsletters, liking us on Facebook, and following us on Twitter. We're also on Instagram!