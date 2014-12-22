Germany to honor maritime search and rescue service with coin

Images courtesy of the German Federal Ministry of Finance.

Germany’s 2015 commemorative coin program includes a €10 coin for the Deutsche Gesellschaft zur Rettung Schiffbrüchiger, the German Maritime Search and Rescue Association.

A society that provides maritime search and rescue operations in Germany is the subject of a 2015 commemorative €10 coin.

The theme was announced by Germany’s Federal Ministry of Finance.

The coin will honor the 150th anniversary of the Deutsche Gesellschaft zur Rettung Schiffbrüchiger, the German Maritime Search and Rescue Association.

The coin pays tribute to the long history of a company that rescues people in danger on the North and Baltic Seas.

The reverse of the coin, designed by artist Joachim Dimanski in Halle, shows the Hanseatic Cross merged with a lifeboat in an almost abstract design.

The obverse depicts the German eagle, the 2015 date, the name of Germany in German, the denomination, the 12 stars of Europe and the J Mint mark, indicating that the Hamburg Mint will strike the coin.

Germany issues two versions of its €10 commemorative coins, an Uncirculated copper-nickel version weighing 14 grams, and a Proof .625 fine silver version weighing 16 grams.

The coins are due for release in May 2015.