Germany’s commemorative coin program in 2017 is slated to include a gold €50 coin honoring Martin Luther and his 95 theses, which were published in 1517.

Germany’s Federal Ministry of Finance plans a 2017 gold €50 coin to celebrate a famous Lutheran symbol, the rose.

The coin honors the 500th anniversary of Martin Luther’s 95 theses, which served as a prelude to the Reformation, an event that has influenced the history of the world’s politics, religion and culture.

The Lutheran rose coin is due for release in the first half of 2017.

The coin features on its reverse a design by Adelheid Fuss, of Geltow.

According to a translation of the announcement by the Federal Ministry of Finance, the Lutheran rose on this coin is “a symbol of the importance of the reformation and Martin Luther’s theology.”

The rose seal was designed for Martin Luther at the behest of John Frederick of Saxony in 1530, while Luther was staying at the Coburg Fortress during the Diet of Augsburg.

Four elements compose the seal: a cross, a heart, the flower and a ring.

The coin’s obverse shows the federal eagle, the nation’s name, denomination of the coin, the Mint mark for the respective mint strking the coin, the year 2017 and the 12 stars of Europe.

Five German mints are scheduled to strike examples of the coin, each providing its own Mint mark.

The Uncirculated .9999 fine gold coin is scheduled to weigh 7.778 grams and measure 20 millimeters in diameter. The mintage limit and price will be announced in 2017.