Germany plans commemorative coin to honor Renaissance-era artist
- Published: Dec 22, 2014, 6 AM
Renaissance-era painter and portraitist Lucas Cranach the Younger has been chosen to be honored by the design of a 2015 €10 commemorative coin in Germany.
The coin will celebrate the 500th anniversary of the artist's birth.
Lucas Cranach the Younger (1515 to 1586) was born into art, the son of famous painter Lucas Cranach the Elder. Upon the death of his father, the younger Lucas Cranach took over control of the family art workshop.
The workshop has been identified by a winged snake, which was used as a sort of trademark and appears on the reverse design of the coin.
The obverse depicts the German eagle, the year 2015, the name of Germany in German, the denomination, the 12 stars of Europe, and the G Mint mark, indicating that the coin will be struck by the Karlsruhe Mint.
Germany issues two versions of its €10 commemorative coins, an Uncirculated copper-nickel version weighing 14 grams, and a Proof .625 fine silver version weighing 16 grams.
The Lucas Cranach the Younger coin is due for release in October 2015.
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