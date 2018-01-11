Germany plans €2 coin for chancellor Helmut Schmidt

Images courtesy of the European Commission and the public domain.

Germany marks the birth centennial of the late Chancellor Helmut Schmidt in 2018 on a €2 coin.

Germany is honoring the birth centennial of German statesman Helmut Schmidt in 2018 with a circulating commemorative €2 coin.

Schmidt was the fifth Federal German minister of defense, serving from Sept. 21, 1969, to July 10, 1972, before serving as chancellor from 1974 to 1982.

The coin’s obverse design portrays Schmidt, mid-gesture, in a characteristic conversational pose. In semicircle at the top right is the inscription HELMUT SCHMIDT, and across the right field, the years 1918–2015.

A Mint mark will appear beneath the years of Schmidt’s lifespan. At the left side is the code of the issuing country — D — below which it is the year of issuance, 2018. At the bottom are the initials of the artist.

A total of 30 million coins are being issued, with the mintage distributed evenly between the five German mints.

The coin is set for release during the World Money Fair in Berlin, which is scheduled for Feb. 2 to 4.

The ringed-bimetallic coin has a copper-nickel core and copper-aluminum-nickel ring.

The coin’s outer ring depicts the 12 stars of the European flag. The common reverse shows a map of the European Union.

The €2 coin weighs 8.5 grams and measures 25.75 millimeters in diameter.

Each nation is allowed to issue up to two different circulating commemorative designs annually, with designs of their choosing, though few nations issue the maximum number of designs. Joint euro programs like the 2015 coins honoring the 30th anniversary of flag of the European Union do not count toward this limit.