Germany marks Frankfurt Constitution with circulating €2

Germany marks the anniversary of the Frankfurt Constitution with a circulating commemorative €2 coin.

Germany’s second circulating commemorative €2 coin for 2024 marks the 175th anniversary of the Frankfurt Constitution.

Also known as the St. Paul’s Church Constitution, the document was the first attempt to create a unified German nation state.

The coin was released March 21.

The obverse of the coin carries a commemorative design featuring several thematic layers.

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In the foreground is a perspective depiction of St. Paul’s Church with the representatives of the national constitutional assembly filing in. This overlays a rendering of the constitutional document and a quill, representing the outcome of the Frankfurt Parliament. Finally, the design is crowned by three female allegories — Unity, Justice and Freedom — and the German flag, but without color.

“The vibrant three-dimensional relief evokes the timelessness of the basic democratic principles that were put down in writing for the first time and in a foundational way in the Frankfurt Constitution,” according to the announcement of the new coin, published in the Official Journal of the European Commission.

The coin’s inner ring also features the inscription PAULSKIRCHENVERFASSUNG 1849 (St. Paul’s Church Constitution 1849) and, at the bottom, the year of issue 2024, Germany’s issuing country code D, the Mint mark of the respective German mint (A, D, F, G or J), and the initials of the artist, Bodo Broschat from Berlin.

The coin’s outer ring depicts the 12 stars of the European flag.

The coin’s mintage of 30 million pieces, is split evenly between the five mints.

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