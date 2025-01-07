Germany closes out insects series with rock bumblebee

Germany celebrates the rock bumblebee on its latest and final colorful “Wonderful World of Insects” €5 coin issue.

Germany has concluded its colorful series of €5 coins dubbed the “Wonderful Word of Insects” with a coin depicting the rock bumblebee.

The 2024 coin is the ninth and final release in the series issued from 2022 to 2024. The series brings into focus a particular group of beings that make up a significant part of the world’s natural heritage, against a backdrop of advancing insect extinction.

The rock bumblebee, or red-tailed bumblebee, is one of the most common and best-known bumblebee species in Central Europe.

The coin’s design is credited to Patrick Niesel and Andre Witting.

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The obverse of the coin shows a female rock bumblebee (bombus lapidarius), easily recognizable by its velvety black body and the reddish end of its abdomen, sitting on a flower surrounded by a composition hinting at a field of other flowers.

The common reverse used for all coins in the series features an eagle, the words BUNDESREPUBLIK DEUTSCHLAND, the value and denomination, the year date, the twelve stars of Europe and the letter J for the Hamburg mint.

Edge lettering on the coins translates to “Wonderful world of insects.”

Specifications, pricing

The Uncirculated copper-nickel coin weighs 9.68 grams and measures 27.25 millimeters in diameter. It has an unlimited mintage and is available from U.S.-based distributor Royal Scandinavian Mint.

The firm offers the coin for $12.50 each, with shipping and handling additional. To order or learn more, visit the firm’s website, www.rsmint.com.

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