Germany’s Federal Ministry of Finance has announced plans for a 2017 silver €20 coin to celebrate 50 years of a national sports organization.

Deutsche Sporthilfe is a privately funded initiative in European sports, according to the announcement from the ministry, and was founded in 1967. A translation of the announcement suggests that the organization provides for the promotion of young talent and top athletes in Germany.

A coin honoring the anniversary is due for release in May 2017.

The coin features on its reverse a diverse set of runners in sequence in a design by Adelheid Fuss, of Geltow.

According to a translation of the announcement by the Federal Ministry of Finance, the jury that reviewed the design’s found Geltow’s design “harmonious” and noted that it reflected “the vitality and dynamism of sport.”

The font used for the coin's legends frames the design “in a convincing manner,” according to the announcement.

On the coin's obverse is the federal eagle, along with the D Mint mark of the Bavarian State Mint in Munich and notation of the coin's .925 silver composition, framed within a circle of the 12 stars of Europe, while the nation’s name, the year 2017 and the coin denomination encircle the rim.

Edge lettering, not visible in the image shown here, translates to “Performance, fair play, with each other.”

The coin will weigh 18 grams and measure 32.5 millimeters in diameter.

Uncirculated examples will be available at post offices for face value. Proof versions will be sold for a higher price, which will be established right before the launch.