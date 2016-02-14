Germany announces coin for artist Otto Dix

Germany is set to honor artist Otto Dix with a collector .925 fine silver €20 coin in 2016.

Germany will honor painter and printmaker Wilhelm Heinrich Otto Dix in 2016 with a commemorative silver coin marking the artist’s 125th birth anniversary.

The .925 fine silver €20 coin is due for release Nov. 3. Uncirculated examples will be available at face value and Proof examples will be sold at a premium.

The coin celebrates the artist best known for his unforgiving depiction of Weimar Society and the Great War that birthed the society. Dix was born in 1891 and died in 1969, and is one of the most important German painters and graphic artists of the 20th century.

The coin features a design by artist Friedrich Brenner of Diedorf.

Brenner’s obverse combines multiple elements from the works of Dix, including a smoking man and a pair of dancers.

The reverse of the coin shows an eagle, an inscription translating to “Federal Republic of Germany,” value number and denomination, the G Mint mark of Karlsruhe Mint (one of the State mints of Baden-Württemberg) the year 2016 and the 12 stars of Europe.

The coin will weigh 18 grams and measure 32.5 millimeters in diameter. Mintage limits have not yet been announced.