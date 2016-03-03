Albert Beck authors catalog of Olympic coins

A new book explores the official Olympic coins issued for contests from 1952 to the forthcoming 2016 Summer Games in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

One of the most popularly collected and abundantly issued international coin types are those celebrating the Olympic Games.

Albert M. Beck, the longtime collector of Olympic coins, has just created a catalog of all official modern Olympic coins issued for games from 1952 to the Rio Games in 2016.

The book, Olympic Coins Helsinki 1952 – Rio 2016, was published by German publisher Battenberg.

The catalog, a historical retrospective of Olympic coin issues, describes and evaluates all official Olympic coins issued in conjunction with Games organizers and approved by the International Olympic Committee.

According to Beck, 992 official issues are featured in the catalog. At least 2,000 related issues are not included in the catalog, Beck acknowledges. Many coins were issued to raise funds to conduct the Olympics.

Distributor Coin & Currency Institute offers the book inside the United States for $39.95 plus $5.75 postage and handling.

To order the book, visit the distributor’s website.

