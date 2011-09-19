German firm stages five days of auctions

Nearly 8,000 lots of all types of numismatic items are being offered in six sales across five days during German auction firm Fritz Rudolf Künker’s autumn marathon of auctions.

Auctions 193 through 198, with a total estimated value of about 7.5 million euro (about $10.3 million U.S.), are scheduled to be held Sept. 26 to 30 in Osnabrück.

According to the firm, the auctions represent “the entire range of the history of money, including countless rarities in the best states of preservation.”

The highlight lot in the auction is a 1727 pattern ruble of Peter II, which is among about 650 lots of Russian coins and medals offered Sept. 30 in the firm’s auction No. 198. Minted at St. Petersburg, the coin is in About Uncirculated condition and has an estimate of 100,000 euro (about $138,310 U.S.).

The Russian material nears the end of five days of auctions, which begin with auction No. 193 offering 1,234 lots of ancient coins and medals, including Celtic, Greek, Roman and Visigothic coins. Also on Sept. 26, the firm will auction 1,842 lots of coins and medals from medieval and modern times, among them emergency coins and a broad array of German issues including coins of the Holy Roman Empire, among other areas of strength.

Sale No. 195, scheduled for Sept. 28, contains approximately 800 coins of Austrian Emperor Franz Joseph I, who reigned from 1848 until his death in 1916.

Following that auction is sale No. 196, featuring the second part of the Julius Hagander Collection of Swedish coins; the first part was offered in March, with the third and final portion scheduled to be offered in March 2012. Some 800 lots of material concentrating on Sweden and its territories comprises the second part of the Hagander Collection, which includes some of the issues that were struck in German mints.

Auction No. 197 begins Sept. 28 and continues to the next day, offering gold coins from medieval and modern times, as well as coins of the Holy Roman Empire and Germany, with German coins after 1871 concluding the auction’s offerings.

The Russian auction, which also offers paper money from East Prussia, follows, with some 600 lots of Chinese coins offered at the conclusion of five days of sales.

All the lots can be viewed in catalogs posted for free online at the firm’s website, www.kunker.de, or through www.sixbid.com.

Catalogs can also be ordered from the firm for free.

For more information or to order the catalogs, telephone Künker at (011) 49 541 96 20 20, email it at service@kuenker.de or visit its website. ¦