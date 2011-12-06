German firm auctions ancient coins Dec. 12

A gold diobol (20 silver litrai) from Syracuse in ancient Greece is one of the highlights in Numismatik Lanz’s Dec. 12 auction. The coin depicts Athena and Artemis, two goddesses.

More than 900 lots of ancient Greek, Roman and Byzantine coins are offered in Munich-based auction firm Numismatik Lanz’s auction No. 153 of “Numismatic Rarities.”

One of the auction highlights is the circa 214 to 212 B.C. gold diobol (20 silver litrai) from Syracuse, made during the fifth republic. The coin shows Athena and Artemis, two goddesses of the Greek pantheon.

In Extremely Fine condition, the coin has an estimate of €45,000 ($60,305 U.S.).

More than three-fourths of the catalog is devoted to ancient coins, from the early electrum from the sixth century. B.C. until the end of the Byzantine Empire, with every collecting field represented.

The broad offer of Greek coins has large sections of coins of north Italy and Sicily. The Roman and Byzantine Empires are represented by coins of many emperors, including some pieces that are sought-after rarities. Rounding out the auction are some 200 coins from the European Middle Ages and modern times, an offering that includes Russian coin rarities issued before the Russian Empire.

Catalogs are available for viewing through the firm’s website, www.lanz.com, or at www.sixbid.com. For more information, telephone the firm at (011) 49 89 29 90 70 or email it at info@lanz.com.

Some additional highlights:

Greece, Etruria, Populonia, circa 4 B.C. gold 50 asses, Lot 17, “perfect piece.”

Greece, Ionia, Kyzikos, circa 610 B.C. electrum stater, Lot 256, EF.

Greece, Ionia, Kyzikos, circa 460 B.C. electrum stater, Lot 238, About EF.

Roman Republic, Tressis, circa 217 to 213 B.C. bronze aes grave, Second Punic War, Lot 332, Very Fine.

Roman Republic, circa 46 to 45 B.C. gold aureus, Aulus Hirtius and Julius Caesar, Rome Mint, Lot 368, EF.

Roman Empire, circa A.D. 50 to 54 silver sestertius, Agrippina the Younger (wife of Emperor Claudius and mother of Nero), unknown mint possibly in Thrace, Lot 398, EF.

Roman Empire, circa A.D. 82 to 83 silver denarius, Domitilla the Younger, Lot 428, About EF.

Roman Empire, Caracalla, A.D. 201 gold aureus, Lot 492, EF.

Byzantine Empire, Justinus II, circa 565 to 578 gold solidus, Lot 662, Brilliant Uncirculated, “perfectly centered.”

Byzantine Empire, Empress Irene, circa 797 to 802 gold solidus, Lot 701, BU.

Byzantine Empire, Zoe and Thedora, circa April to June 1042 gold histamenon, Constantinople, “of the utmost rarity, Lot 706, EF.

German Empire, William II, Wuerttemberg, 1913-F gold 20-mark coin, Lot 790, VF to EF.

Germany, 1932-F silver 5-mark coin, Stuttgart, Goethe death centennial, Lot 791, Proof, “perfect piece.”

Germany, Frankish kingdom, Charles Martell (mayor of the palace), circa 717 to 741 silver denarius, possibly from Metz, “extremely rare,” Lot 800, VF.

Italy, Genoa, doge, 1554 silver testone, Lot 813, VF/EF.

Italy, Savoy, Carlo Giovanni Amadeo, circa 1490 to 1496 silver testone, possibly from Turin, “extremely rare,” Lot 818, VF. ¦