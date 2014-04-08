German auction house Gerhard Hirsch moves offices

Munich-based auction house Gerhard Hirsch Nachfolger is relocating from its home of 60 years on Promenadeplatz to a new, larger office at Prannerstrasse 8.

The move to new, spacious and modern offices on the ground floor of the Pranner-Plenum (the site of the earlier Bavarian State Parliament) is taking place during April.

The new site offers much more space for exhibitions as well as a larger auction and library area. Both streets run parallel to each other and are centrally located, a press release from the firm said.

The telephone, fax number and email addresses remain the same as before the move.

The firm will celebrate its 300th auction in September 2014 by offering a “wonderful selection of rarities including coins, medals, ancient objects from the Old World and Pre-Columbian objects from the new.”

Hirsch marks another anniversary this year, on May 10, the 150th year of the Bernheimer family’s connection to the art trade. In 1878 Otto Helbig, the great-great-uncle of Francisca Bernheimer, the owner of the present firm, founded a firm that was an ancestor of today’s Gerhard Hirsch Nachfolger.

To contact Gerhard Hirsch at its new location, write to it at Prannerstrasse 8, D-80333 München, telephone it at (011) 49 89 228 3675, email it at info@coinhirsch.de or visit its website, www.coinhirsch.de.