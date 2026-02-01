Genius of Liberty revived for 2026 French issues

In January, the Monnaie de Paris released coins of the first design, the Genius of the Bastille, in a planned trilogy of designs honoring the Genius of Liberty on gold and silver coins. The gold €250 coin is shown.

Heir to ancient and revolutionary traditions, the Genius is an allegorical figure recognizable by his winged body and the star, or flame, on his forehead. Featured on coins from the French Revolution, the Genius embodies an allegorical concept, a powerful idea that unites. As the central figure in Monnaie de Paris’s new numismatic trilogy, the centuries-old legacy of the Genie is reborn in a collection that presents three of its many facets.

Unveiled in January 2026, the first installment of this new trilogy is dedicated to the Genius of Liberty, commonly known as the Genius of the Bastille. The next two installments of the trilogy will highlight other figures of genius, spanning the ages and revolutions to unite the sovereign people.

“After spending three years focusing on the major gold coins in our history, we wanted to highlight a lesser-known symbol of French numismatics,” said Joaquin Jimenez, Monnaie de Paris general engraver. “This new collection reveals the many facets of an icon of the French Revolution, proudly sharing the republican values of liberty, equality, and fraternity,” which are found in the motto on the coin’s reverse.

The coins are offered in silver and gold.

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The .900 fine silver €100 coin weighs 45 grams and measures 47 millimeters. Its mintage limit is 10,000 coins.

The .999 fine gold €250 coin weighs 1.75 grams and measures 13 millimeters. It is restricted to a mintage of 15,000 coins.

Find additional details at monnaiedeparis.fr.

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