Gemini plans ninth auction in New York

A rare gold aureus from the Roman Empire commemorating Rome’s millennium highlights bidding in Gemini Numismatic Auctions’ Jan. 8 sale in New York City.

“All aurei of Uranius Antoninus are extremely rare” and the example in the auction is “apparently the fourth recorded specimen of one of the more interesting types,” according to the auction partners. Struck circa A.D. 253 to 254, the coin commemorates the games held by Philip I in honor of the millennium of Rome.

The coin, which is in Near Mint State, has an estimate of $75,000.

The auction, the Gemini group’s ninth, is being held in conjunction with the New York International Numismatic Convention. It offers Greek, Roman, Byzantine, Jewish and English coins. Consignments include the Harry N. Sneh Collection and the Phillip Davis Collection of Roman Republican Imitations.

Harlan J. Berk Ltd. and B&H Kreindler are parties in the joint venture.

All successful bids are subject to an 18 percent buyer’s fee, with a discount to 15 percent for certain payment methods.

The auction catalog is posted at www.geminiauction.com. A print copy can be ordered by sending an email to info@geminiauction.com or individually through either of the partners.

Write to Berk at 31 N. Clark St., Chicago, IL 60602, or telephone the firm at 312-609-0018.

Contact Kreindler by telephone at 631-427-0732 or email him at megatoy2@optonline.net.

Some additional highlights:

Greece, Sicily, Syracuse, circa 400 to 370 B.C. silver decadrachm, 43.3 grams, one of “five examples from this pair of dies,” “one of the most complete and sharply struck Syracuson decadrachms we have ever handled,” Lot 5, choice Extremely Fine.

Greece, Macedonian Kingdom, Alexander III (the Great), circa 325 to 315 B.C. silver tetradrachm, Pella, 17.21 grams, Lot 63, virtually Mint State.

Greece, Aetolia, Aetolian League, circa 239 to 229 gold half stater, 4.3 grams, Lot 85, choice EF “with luster.”

Greece, Attica, Athens, circa 520 B.C. silver tetradrachm, 17.32 grams, “one of the earliest owl tetradrachms of Athens,” Lot 87, Very Fine/Extremely Fine.

Greece, Corinth, Corinthia, circa 550 to 540 B.C. silver stater, 8.24 grams, Lot 95, “the third known and the second in private hands” for the type, though the coin has an “apparently unrecorded reverse incuse punch,” EF.

Greece, uncertain mint in Ionia or Lydia, circa 550 to 530 B.C. electrum hecte, 2.29 grams, “unique horsefly hecte,” Lot 140, EF.

Roman Empire, Augustus, circa A.D. 6 to 7 gold quinarius, 3.91 grams, Lugdunum, Lot 251, “two tiny scrapes ... this is no doubt the finest example of a gold quinarius of Augustus in existence,” Mint State.

Roman Empire, Caligula, A.D. 37 to 38 gold quinarius, 3.83 grams, Lugdunum, “unique new variant,” “previously unpublished,” Lot 260, “minor traces of mounting” on obverse, About VF.

Roman Empire, Titus, A.D. 80 to 81 silver “Colosseum” sestertius, Rome, 20.26 grams, Lot 373, “aside from the pitting, the coin is a Good VF.”

Roman Empire, Hadrian, circa A.D. 132 silver sestertius, 25.82 grams, Rome, “from a medallic obverse die in high relief,” Lot 487, “flan crack,” VF.

Roman Empire, Lucilla (wife of Lucius Verus), circa A.D. 161 to 169 copper medallion, 39 millimeters, 52.91 grams, Rome, Lot 497, “completely natural and untouched with a black olive patina,” EF.

Roman Empire, Clodius Albinus as caesar, circa A.D. 194 gold aureus, 7.05 grams, Rome, Lot 500, “aside from the contact marks ... VF.”

Roman Empire, Galeria Valeria (wife of Galerius), circa A.D. 307 to 308 gold aureus, 5.35 grams, Nicomedia, Lot 523, EF.

Byzantine Empire, Artavasdus, July 742 to Nov. 2, 743, gold solidus, Constantinople, Lot 536, EF.

Byzantine Empire, Leo V the Armenian, A.D. 813 gold solidus, “only the third recorded specimen of this very rare inaugural issue of Leo V,” “finest known example,” Lot 548, Mint State. ¦