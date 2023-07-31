Funnel-web spider comes to life on Niue 5-ounce silver coin

Australia’s notorious funnel-web spider is brought to life on a 2023 Proof Ultra High Relief .999 fine silver $10 coin from Niue.

Funnel-web spiders are extremely poisonous, one of the three most dangerous spiders in the world. They have oversize fangs which point straight down the body for better penetration, attached to sizable venom glands. Their fangs are seriously large, and so powerful they can penetrate fingernails and shoe leather.

A new coin available now for pre-sale order is “the closest you can get to the real thing without endangering your life,” according to distributor Talisman Coins.

The coin features the venomous spider in the design on the reverse, in full color.

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Sitting just outside its web, all the spider’s anatomical details are on full display, from its large fangs and pedipalps to its eight long, hairy legs, its armored carapace and compound eyes set on top of its head, to the spinnerets at the rear that spin the silk for making its namesake web.

The obverse carries the public seal (coat of arms) of the island nation of Niue. The slogan ATUA NIUE TUKULAGI translates as “God, Niue, Forever.” The date of issue and denomination also appear, while the legend 5 OZ 999 SILVER guarantees the weight and purity.

Specifications, pricing

The coin is encapsulated inside a polished, solid wood, clamshell-style presentation case, lined with black velvet and protected by a colorful outer box. An individually-numbered certificate of authenticity is included.

The coin weighs 157.6 grams and measures 65 millimeters in diameter. It has a reeded edge with serial number edge lettered. It has a mintage limit of 500 pieces and retails for $429.95 each.

To order, visit the distributor website, www.talismancoins.com.

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