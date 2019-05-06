The Monnaie de Paris offers three 2019 precious metal coins (obverse shown at left, reverse at right) to raise funds for reconstructing Paris’ Notre Dame cathedral.

The world watched as fire ravaged Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris on April 15. Individuals were quick to offer funds to restore the famous Gothic structure that is more than 850 years old. Funding will also come from a different source.

The Monnaie de Paris has issued three coins to commemorate the great church, with funds from sales of the coins being raised toward the reconstruction.

The masterpiece of Gothic art is registered as a UNESCO World Heritage site.

Until the fire, Notre-Dame Cathedral had received more than 13 million visitors a year from around the world, making it the most visited monument in Europe.

The 2019 coins are inspired by a coin created in 2013 that celebrated the 850th anniversary of the cathedral.

The obverse of the coins pays tribute to the architecture of the exceptional cathedral, depicting some of its most distinguishing features: its gargoyles, towers and the center of its rose window. “15/04/2019 Reconstruction” and “Notre-Dame de Paris” are written on the 2019 version, evoking the Monnaie de Paris’ purpose to help with the reconstruction.

The face value, the year date 2019 and the UNESCO logo are featured on the reverse.

The Proof .900 fine silver €10 coin weighs 22.2 grams and measures 37 millimeters in diameter. Its mintage limit is 5,000 pieces; it retails for €65, of which €20 goes to the reconstruction.

The Proof .999 fine gold €50 coin weighs 7.78 grams and measures 22 millimeters in diameter. Its mintage limit is 500 pieces; it retails for €550, of which €100 goes for reconstruction.

The Proof .999 fine gold €200 coin weighs 1 ounce, measures 37 millimeters in diameter, and has a mintage limit of 250 pieces. It retails for €2,200, of which €300 goes for reconstruction.

To order the coins, visit the Monnaie de Paris/ website.

