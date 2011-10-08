French, Dutch medals examined in MCA Advisory

A French medal from the Battle of Yorktown and a rare Dutch medal struck to honor a 17th century Polish mercenary highlight the July-September issue of MCA Advisory, the official journal of the Medal Collectors of America.

The latest MCA Advisory also reports on the results of a Dix Noonan Webb auction held July 13 in London and on club activities during the MCA’s gathering at the American Numismatic Association World’s Fair of Money held in Rosemont, Ill., in August. At the meeting, MCA Advisory editor John Adams announced the completion of the organization’s first-ever medal, an example of which was displayed to those in attendance.

For more information about the Medal Collectors of America, visit the club’s website at www.medalcollectors.org. ¦