France celebrates the life of the late President Jacques Chirac with a circulating commemorative €2 coin in 2022.

France plans to honor the late President Jacques Chirac with a circulating commemorative €2 coin in 2022.

The coin coincides with the 90th anniversary of Chirac’s birth.

Chirac (1932 to 2019) served as president of the French Republic for two terms and was a major architect of European reconstruction. His tenure includes serving as president when the euro was introduced in 2002.

The obverse design features a statesmanlike profile of President Chirac looking to the future. Overlaying or backing the portrait are symbols representing his involvement: the euro symbol, for his participation in the introduction of the euro and his European spirit, and a French flag represented in heraldic colors, itself embellished with the RF as a reference to his presidency. The year dates of his life, 1932 2019 and his name are inserted within the portion of the euro symbol that frames his portrait.

A total of 9 million coins are being issued, with 10,000 available in a Brilliant Uncirculated version sold in a colorful card for €10.

A Proof version, with as-yet-to-be announced mintage limit and price, becomes available Feb. 15.

About €2 coins

The ringed-bimetallic coin has a copper-nickel core and copper-aluminum-nickel ring.

The €2 coin weighs 8.5 grams and measures 25.75 millimeters in diameter.

The outer ring obverse depicts the 12 stars of the European flag.

The common reverse shows a map of the European Union.

Each nation is allowed to issue up to two different circulating commemorative designs annually, with designs of their choosing, though few nations issue the maximum number of designs.

Connect with Coin World:

Sign up for our free eNewsletter

Access our Dealer Directory

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter