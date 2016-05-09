France's €2 coin will honor former president

France will celebrate the birth centennial of former president François Mitterrand with a circulating commemorative €2 coin released in October.

The coin for the leader marks the centennial of his birth. Mitterrand was the longest-serving president of France, serving from 1981 to 1995.

In total, 10 million coins are due for October release (his birthday is Oct. 26).

The obverse design shows a profile of a pensive Mitterrand accompanied by his personal emblem composed of a half oak, half olive tree. Above are his name and the dates marking the centenary of his birth (1916 and 2016). At the bottom, the initials RF indicate France as the issuing country (Republic Francaise).

The common reverse shows a map of the European Union. Both sides of the coin’s outer ring depict the 12 stars of the European flag. The ringed-bimetallic coin has a copper-nickel core and copper-aluminum-nickel ring.

The €2 coin weighs 8.5 grams and measures 25.75 millimeters in diameter.

Each nation is allowed to issue up to two different circulating commemorative designs annually, with designs of their choosing, though few nations issue the maximum number of designs.

Joint euro programs like the 2015 coins honoring the 30th anniversary of flag of the European Union do not count toward this limit.