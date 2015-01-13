France plans 2015 circulating €2 coin for peace after World War II

France will mark the 70th anniversary of peace after World War II with a circulating commemorative €2 coin in 2015. The design will also be used by six other nations, with those details yet to be announced.

Peace is coming to Europe, in the form of a coin, at least.

The Monnaie de Paris on Feb. 2 will issue a circulating commemorative €2 coin marking the 70th anniversary of peace after World War II. The same theme is being honored by seven different mints in the annual Europa Star coin program, the French Mint announced, but full details are not yet available.

The obverse of the circulating commemorative coin from France shows the two-letter ISO country code of all European Union member nations, above a dove carrying an olive branch formed from 12 stars indicating the original members of the EU.

The design appears at the center of the ringed-bimetallic coin and is surrounded by the 12-star border common to all €1 and €2 coins.

The reverse of the coin carries the common map design.

The coin will be legal tender throughout the eurozone, which currently consists of 19 countries.

Each eurozone member is allowed to issue as many as two circulating commemorative €2 coins annually, but not every nation issues the full amount, or any at all. Joint programs, like the one in 2012 marking the 10th anniversary of the euro in circulation, do not count toward that cap.

The €2 coin is a ringed-bimetallic piece, with a copper-nickel ring surrounding a nickel-brass core. The coin weighs 8.5 grams and measures 25.75 millimeters in diameter.

The overall mintage limit of the French coin, including those to be issued for circulation, is 4 million coins, according to an announcement in the Official Journal of the European Union.

Proof and Brilliant Uncirculated versions of the copper-nickel coin are being issued, with a mintage limit of 10,000 pieces each, but full details about pricing are not yet available.

To learn more or order the coins, visit the page at the Monnaie de Paris’s e-shop dedicated to €2 coins.

Coin World will continue reporting on the Europa Star (or European Coin program) as details become available.

MORE COVERAGE OF 2015 EURO COINS:



Germany plans €2 coin for German unification anniversary

Eight years late, Lithuania set to adopt euro beginning in 2015

Spain’s cave art of Altamira on 2015 circulating commemorative coin

Slovenia honors Roman city of Emona on 2015 coin

Keep up with all of CoinWorld.com's news and insights by signing up for our free eNewsletters, liking us on Facebook, and following us on Twitter. We're also on Instagram!