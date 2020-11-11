France issues commemorative €2 coin for charity fund

The Monnaie de Paris has issued a commemorative €2 coin to honor medical professionals serving others during the global pandemic.

The new coin is being issued in order to pay tribute to the nursing staff and to all those involved in this crisis,

Uncirculated and Proof versions are being issued, with three coin card packaging variations being made for the Uncirculated coin.

The obverse “represents the figuration of the human in union, represented by a face inscribed in a sphere,” according to the mint. “It faces the infinitely small, represented by fragments of DNA inscribed in a circle. By its oblique axis, this allegory represents the research and its intelligence dominating the infinitely small; studying it and triumphing over the diseases.”

The reverse carries the standard reverse design with the denomination.

The coin has a published mintage of 310,000 pieces, with 100,000 pieces for each of three versions of the Brilliant Uncirculated coin, and 10,000 examples of the Proof version.

For each coin sold, Monnaie de Paris donates €2 to Fondation de France, an independent agency created by the French government to foster private philanthropy in France.

The ringed-bimetallic coin has a copper-nickel core and copper-aluminum-nickel ring. The €2 coin weighs 8.5 grams and measures 25.75 millimeters in diameter.

