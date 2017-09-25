France issues breast cancer awareness €2 coin

France celebrates the 25th anniversary of the pink ribbon as a symbol of the fight against breast cancer with a new circulating commemorative €2 coin.



Since the 1990s, the fight against breast cancer has been a major cause around the world, and the pink ribbon has been used to indicate support for breast cancer patients and awareness of hopes for a cure.



For nearly 15 years, a pink ribbon prize has been presented annually to support research efforts and innovation.



Connect with Coin World:

Sign up for our free eNewsletter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

The obverse, according to the mint, depicts a woman’s bust symbolically protected by a hand and the ribbon. It is surrounded, at the right side, by the inscription 25E ANNIVERSAIRE DU RUBAN ROSE (translating to “25th anniversary of the pink ribbon”).



The legend 1992 – 2017, the indication of the issuing country RF and the Mint marks also appear on the obverse.



In total 10 million coins were to be released Sept. 25.



The ringed-bimetallic coin has a copper-nickel core and copper-aluminum-nickel ring.



U.S. Mint welcomes a fourth metal to the American Eagle bullion program. Also in this week’s print issue of Coin World, we teach our readers about what a “weak-fatty” gold coin is and why you don’t want one in your collection.



The coin’s outer ring depicts the 12 stars of the European flag. The common reverse shows a map of the European Union.



The €2 coin weighs 8.5 grams and measures 25.75 millimeters in diameter.



Each nation is allowed to issue up to two different circulating commemorative designs annually, with designs of their choosing, though few nations issue the maximum number of designs.



Joint euro programs like the 2015 coins honoring the 30th anniversary of flag of the European Union do not count toward this limit.