France issues €2 of cartoon figure Asterix

One of France’s 2019 circulating commemorative €2 coins celebrates the anniversary of the cartoon known as Asterix.

France is celebrating the 60th anniversary of the cartoon Asterix with a circulating commemorative €2 coin.

For 60 years, Asterix has been a true icon of French culture, most recently on the €2 coin release May 28.

Created in 1959 by René Goscinny and cartoonist Albert Uderzo, this character “embodies the Frenchman with his smartness and sharpness through the Gallic identity,” according to the Monnaie de Paris.

Apart from its artistic lines, depicting contemporary society with humor has brought Asterix great international fame for many years.

Since its inception, the cartoon has been translated into all the languages of the European Union, with huge success.

The reputation of Asterix is, for example, as strong in Germany as in France. It is also very well received in the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Spain, Portugal, Italy and Scandinavia, and has been popular for many years.

Beyond being simply a French icon, Asterix has become a true figure of European art.

The obverse of the coin shows Asterix in profile wearing his famous winged helmet. He is surrounded by laurels and Roman inscriptions referring to his 60 years. At the top is the inscription ASTERIX and underneath the indication of the issuing country, RF (standing for République Française).

In total, 310,000 coins were issued, with some in collectible versions in special finishes and packaging.

Connect with Coin World:

Sign up for our free eNewsletter

Access our Dealer Directory

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter