France plans €2 coin for soccer tournament

Images courtesy of the Official Journal of the European Union.

France plans to issue 10 million circulating commemorative €2 coins for the Euro 2016 football championship, the logo for which appears at left.

After announcing silver and gold coins marking the UEFA 2016 football championship, France confirms that it will issue a circulating commemorative €2 coin honoring the event.

Held every four years since 1960, the UEFA men’s football European Championship, commonly referred to as “the Euro,” is scheduled to take place in France from June 10 to July 10.

Euro 2016, the 15th edition of the European Football Championship, is organized by the Union of European Football Associations and brings together the best men’s football teams in Europe.

The winner of the competition receives a small-scale version of the Henri Delaunay Cup, named after the man who founded the competition.

The obverse of the coin features the Henri Delaunay Cup in the middle of an outline map of France, along with the two marks of the Paris Mint. The letters RF for République Française (French Republic) are to the right of the map of France, and the name of the competition UEFA EURO 2016 FRANCE is written above it. Below the map, a football stands out in the foreground. All of this is set on a background that features graphical elements representing the competition.

Ten million coins are due for release in January.

The reverse carries the common European map design.

The 12 stars of the European flag appear on both sides of the ringed-bimetallic €2 coin.

The €2 coin weighs 8.5 grams and measures 25.75 millimeters in diameter.

Each nation is allowed to issue up to two different circulating commemorative designs annually, with designs of their choosing, though few nations issue the maximum number of designs.

Joint Euro programs like the 2015 coins honoring the 30th anniversary of flag of the European Union do not count toward this limit.