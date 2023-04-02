Fractional Spanish Bull gold bullion coin now available

Spain’s 2023 tenth-ounce gold bullion coin, showing a bull, is now available from Kagin’s Inc., the distributors for the program.

Spain was set on March 30 to release the second tenth-ounce gold bullion coin in its bullion program.

The Reverse Proof .9999 fine gold 15-cent coin features a bull.

The program began in late 2021 with an Iberian Lynx 1-ounce gold €1.5 coin, and continued in 2022 with a tenth-ounce version, also featuring a lynx. In 2022, Spain issued a Bull 1-ounce gold coin, the motif that is now being used for a fractional version.

The 2023 coin weighs 3.111 grams, measures 16.25 millimeters in diameter, and has a maximum mintage of 50,000 pieces.

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All of these bullion coins are struck with a Reverse Proof finish, where the background is matte and the engraved relief has a mirror effect.

Program goal, design aspects

The aim of these coins is to project the image of Spain and the Spanish culture, with the choice of animals representative of Spain on the reverse.

In addition, the “columnario,” an unmistakable symbol of the historic Spanish silver coin that is recognized worldwide within numismatic culture, appears on the obverse. The representation of the motifs and legends of a columnar type royal depicts two hemispheres under a royal crown, flanked by the Pillars of Hercules with the motto PLUS VLTRA, all over a sea with waves.

Arced around the top in capital letters is the legend FELIPE VI REY DE ESPAÑA (Felipe VI King of Spain) appears. At the bottom of the coin, the legend 1/10 ONZA 999,9 ORO follows the curve of the coin.

The reverse features an image of a bull. At left is the Mint mark and the year of issue 2023. At the coin’s right is the legend TORO (translating to “bull”). The denomination appears above the animal

U.S. Kagin’s Inc are distributors for the program. To learn more, visit the firm online.



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