Smartminting technology made it possible to turn silver into a clover shape in this unique coin, just in time for March 17.

A $5 clover-shaped coin has been issued in the name of the northern Pacific nation of Palau by CIT, Coin Invest.

“Silver Fortune” is the 2018 issue in CIT’s yearly “Ounce of Luck” series and is the first in the set to embody the shape of the shamrock. The series began in 2011 and all previous issues incorporated an actual four-leaf clover into the piece.

The coin’s obverse features smooth surfaces and Palau’s coat of arms centered, having the inscription REPUBLIC OF PALAU above with three stars at either end, 5$ below, and 2018 at the bottom of the clover's stem, while the reverse surface depicts the clover leaf embellished with entwined paisley shapes of various sizes.

The .999 silver coin, with antique finish, weighs 1 ounce, measures 38.61 millimeters in diameter and has a mintage limit of 2,500 pieces. The coin is shipped in a white collector’s box. For more information on the product and to find a distributer, head to the private mint’s website.

