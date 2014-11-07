Forgery manufacture subject of numismatic seminar

Levels of sophistication and similarities in the manufacture of ancient and modern coins and currency will be studied during a Dec. 12 seminar and panel discussion at the San Francisco Historical Bourse.

The seminar is being co-sponsored by the American Numismatic Society.

The study seminar on The Basics of Numismatic Forgeries will feature presentations by ANS Executive Director Dr. Ute Wartenberg and David Hendin, ANS adjunct curator. They will be followed by a panel discussion with Wartenberg, Hendin, Frank Kovacs of San Francisco along with Victor England of Classical Numismatic Group.

The seminar at the San Francisco Historical Bourse will take place Friday, Dec. 12, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Pacific Time at the Holiday Inn Golden Gateway, 1500 Van Ness Ave., in San Francisco.

Dr. Wartenberg was curator of Funny Money: the Fight of the United States Secret Service against Counterfeit Money, a 2010 exhibition at the New York Federal Reserve Bank. While organizing that exhibition with the US Secret Service, she handled a variety of U.S. counterfeit currency. She has also consulted widely regarding ancient forgeries.?

Hendin has made an extensive study of forgeries of ancient coins and is author of Not Kosher: Forgeries of Ancient Jewish and Biblical Coins and other books. Hendin also consults frequently with institutions and organizations on this topic.

?Kovacs is a retired coin dealer and widely recognized authority on forgeries.? England is U.S. director of Classical Numismatic Group, a leading worldwide dealer in ancient and world coins.??

“We will discuss the various levels of forgeries and the similarities in manufacture between forgeries of ancient and modern coins and currency,” said Dr. Wartenberg. “We will begin to introduce various techniques for detecting forgeries, many of which collectors can [use].”

John Jencek, owner of the San Francisco Historical Bourse, added that he is "delighted that this presentation will have a practical orientation for collectors, and will go beyond only ancient coins.”??

For further information about the San Francisco Historical Bourse, email Jencek, call (650) 804 4841 or visit the SFHB website.

For further information about the American Numismatic Society visit the ANS online.