The meteorite is the second of the Forces of Nature featured in Niue’s silver $5 coin series by that name.

Forces of Nature is not only an apt classification for a meteorite, it’s also the name of the coin series in which the meteorite is being honored by Niue.

The second Proof .999 fine silver $5 coin from Niue in the Forces of Nature series of Ultra High Relief Proof coins shows meteors exploding in a rainbow of colors that are enhanced by multiple technologies. The popular Erupting Volcano issue was first in the series.

When an interstellar object, such as a meteoroid, enters Earth’s atmosphere, it starts glowing, becoming a meteor or shooting star. A meteor that hits the Earth is termed a meteorite — and when it hits, look out.

The reverse of the 2023 coin depicts rocks burning through Earth’s atmosphere toward impact in a dazzling explosion of speed and a rainbow of color.

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Digital color application leaves the vignette awash in the vivid hues of nature’s most brilliant fireworks display, contrasting magnificently with the sparkling flashes of silver emanating from the meteor’s rocky surface and the blue of Earth’s surface.

The $5 coin’s obverse carries the public seal (coat of arms) of the island nation of Niue. The slogan ATUA NIUE TUKULAGI translates as “God, Niue Forever.” The date of issue and denomination also appear, while the legend 2 OZ 999 SILVER guarantees the weight and purity.

The coin comes with an individually numbered certificate.

The coin weighs 62.27 grams and measures 55 millimeters in diameter. It has a mintage limit of 750 pieces and retails for $248.95 each with quantity discounts available.

To order, or learn more, visit the firm’s website, www.talismancoins.com.

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